DELAWARE - Delaware drivers can now use darker tint on the front side windows of their cars without obtaining a medical waiver under legislation recently signed into law.
The Senate Substitute No. 1 for Senate Bill 255 is sponsored by state Sen. Eric Buckson, R-South Dover, and state Rep. Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden and Woodside.
Under the new law, front side windows may have tint that allows at least 50 percent of visible light to pass through. Previously, the windows generally had to allow at least 70 percent of visible light through unless the owner had a medical waiver.
"This is a common sense change that gives Delaware drivers more flexibility while maintaining a clear safety standard for the windows alongside the driver," said Senator Buckson. "For many people, darker window tint provides added comfort and privacy, and they should not have to go through the process of obtaining a medical waiver simply to use a tint that is legal in many other states."
Yearick, who served as the House prime sponsor of the legislation, said the change brings Delaware law more in line with drivers' practical needs.
"Senate Bill 255 makes a straightforward change to a law that has been unnecessarily restrictive for Delaware drivers," Yearick said.
SB 255 was signed into law Monday, Aug. 17.