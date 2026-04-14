SELBYVILLE, Del. - Sussex County Council has unanimously denied a rezoning request for the proposed Marlin Cove development in Selbyville, raising concerns about traffic, infrastructure and environmental impacts.
The applicant, Marlin Cove LLC, sought to rezone just over 60 acres from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to a medium-density residential planned community district. The proposal included 210 housing units 106 single-family homes and 104 duplexes on land located along the west side of New Road, just north of Route 54. According to application documents, Marlin Cove LLC said the proposed neighborhood would fit into the surrounding area near other developments and offer a variety of housing options.
Council President Douglas Hudson said the development’s location along New Road was a major concern, describing the roadway as too narrow to safely accommodate increased traffic. State documents further indicated that roughly 40 of the site’s 48 acres of forest would be cleared for the development, adding to concerns about environmental impact.
Council members echoed those issues during Tuesday’s meeting, ultimately voting unanimously to deny the request. Marlin Cove LLC declined to comment at this time.