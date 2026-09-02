This article has been updated with more specific information from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A DART bus crashed into a retaining wall in the Rehoboth Avenue traffic circle early Wednesday morning, following a possible medical episode, according to Rehoboth Beach police.
Police said officers responded around 2:34 a.m. Sept. 2 after receiving a report of the crash.
The bus did not have any passengers, only the driver at the time. Police said the driver reported no pain or injury but was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation, but police believe the driver may have experienced a medical episode before the bus struck the retaining wall.