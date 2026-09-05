MARYLAND - Gov. Wes Moore announced a new Maryland Mortgage Program product aimed at helping first responders and teachers who are first-time homebuyers. Moore announced the First Homes for First Responders and Teachers mortgage product during a stop at Baltimore County Police Precinct 4 as part of his statewide “Delivering for Maryland” tour.
The program is available to Maryland firefighters, police officers, 911 dispatchers and teachers who are first-time homebuyers.
According to the governor’s office, the mortgage product offers an interest rate half a percentage point lower than Maryland Mortgage Program rates, along with 5% in down payment and closing cost assistance.
Loan applications opened Friday, Sept. 4.
“The public servants that keep our communities safe, healthy and protected deserve the option to live where they work,” Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day said. “Building a competitive economy for working families in Maryland must include homeownership, and the First Homes for First Responders and Teachers product helps make it more attainable for those who serve Maryland every day.”
The Maryland Mortgage Program provides fixed-term mortgages, primarily to first-time homebuyers, along with down payment and closing cost incentives. According to the governor’s office, the program has averaged $1 billion in mortgage loan reservations annually.
Moore began the day at Baltimore County Police Precinct 4, where he participated in a roundtable with first responders about their housing needs.
“We certainly appreciate the Governor’s support and partnership in making homeownership more attainable for those who serve,” Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. “This program provides first responders who have dedicated their careers to serving others with a meaningful avenue to build a future for themselves and their families.”
Moore later traveled to the Woodlawn Senior Center, where he toured the facility and participated in activities offered at the center.
The Moore-Miller administration awarded Baltimore County $800,000 in fiscal year 2023 through a Maryland Department of Aging Senior Center Capital Improvement Grant to expand and renovate the Woodlawn Senior Center. The improvements included dedicated classroom space, improved multifunctional space, an enlarged kitchen, additional storage, a fitness facility and parking for increased programming.
Moore ended the tour at the Maryland State Fair, where he delivered remarks at the Governor’s Agriculture Day Luncheon.
The annual luncheon brings together about 200 Maryland agricultural leaders, including representatives from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, soil conservation districts, the University of Maryland, 4-H, FFA, fair associations and local, state and federal governments.
Moore later walked the fairgrounds, which span 106 acres and include livestock, horses, home arts, farm and garden competitions, a birthing center and midway rides.