Cars drive on a three lane highway past businesses.

A preliminary investigation found the Kia was making a U-turn when it pulled into the motorcycle's path. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Kia, throwing the rider from the motorcycle, said police.

This article has been updated with the identity of the victim.

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday evening on Route 1 near Bay Crossing Boulevard.

DSP said the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Sept. 1 as the driver of a Kia Sorento was driving north on Route 1 and entered the turn lane at Bay Crossing Boulevard. At the same time, the driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving south in the far-left lane toward the intersection.

A preliminary investigation found the driver of the Kia was making a U-turn when it pulled into the motorcycle's path. The motorcycle driver struck the passenger side of the Kia, throwing them from the motorcycle, said police.

The rider, 48-year-old Paul Lawson from Harbeson, was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The driver of the Kia, a 77-year-old Pennsylvania woman, and two passengers, were not hurt.

Route 1 was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 crash reconstruction investigators continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

Recommended for you