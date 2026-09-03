This article has been updated with the identity of the victim.
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday evening on Route 1 near Bay Crossing Boulevard.
DSP said the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Sept. 1 as the driver of a Kia Sorento was driving north on Route 1 and entered the turn lane at Bay Crossing Boulevard. At the same time, the driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving south in the far-left lane toward the intersection.
A preliminary investigation found the driver of the Kia was making a U-turn when it pulled into the motorcycle's path. The motorcycle driver struck the passenger side of the Kia, throwing them from the motorcycle, said police.
The rider, 48-year-old Paul Lawson from Harbeson, was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The driver of the Kia, a 77-year-old Pennsylvania woman, and two passengers, were not hurt.
Route 1 was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 crash reconstruction investigators continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266.