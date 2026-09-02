OCEAN CITY, Md. - With thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts expected in Ocean City next week, the town will be designated as a special event zone beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 until Sunday, Sept. 13.
The town said the special event zone is being put in place during OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. Within the special event zone, speed limits will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased.
The maximum speed within the Town of Ocean City is 30 m.p.h., except in certain residential areas with a lower marked speed limit. The town said legislation signed in 2020 allows enhanced penalties for certain driving violations, where, similar to in a construction zone, drivers could face higher fines or arrest, depending on the severity of their offense.
During the event, Ocean City said locals and visitors can expect to see a significant police presence, along with other allied agencies. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Department of Transportation Police, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office will be present. The town said possible changes to normal traffic patterns could be in place during the weekend.
In addition to the Special Event Zone, the Town of Ocean City has enacted Resolution 2025-10, designating specific dates for enhanced paid parking rates and penalties during special events. These measures will be in effect from Wednesday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 13.
Ocean City said the restrictions are in place to help manage increased visitor numbers and support public safety. The enhanced parking penalties focus on prohibited parking areas, including no-parking signs, red curbs, fire hydrants and sidewalks, to improve traffic flow, parking compliance and enforcement during busy periods.
The town said it urges all spectators to keep sidewalks clear for walkers and not encourage drivers to spin their tires or perform burnouts. Ocean City said these actions are dangerous and illegal, and officers will enforce laws against both drivers and spectators who incite reckless behavior.
The Ocean City Police Department said it would like to remind everyone there is no trailer or oversized vehicle parking on any street or paved public lot without a permit between May 1 and Oct. 31. There is no trailer parking or oversized vehicle parking on Baltimore Avenue at any time.