The Delaware Department of Education says it is working directly with Milford School District leaders to address immediate needs and help develop plans for students to continue their education.
"As an educator, I know that what children need most right now is to feel safe, supported, and connected to the teachers and school community they know and trust," Secretary Cindy Marten said in a statement. "And our educators and staff need that same care and support as they navigate this disruption alongside their students."
Cape Henlopen superintendent has personal ties to Lulu Ross
The Cape Henlopen School District shared a heartfelt message following the fire, emphasizing its close connection to the Milford community and the personal ties its superintendent has to the elementary school. Superintendent Dr. Jenny Nauman attended Lulu Ross Elementary School as a child and later spent her entire teaching career at the school.
"We know the memories, relationships, and milestones held within the building extend far beyond its walls, and our hearts are with everyone whose lives have been impacted by this fire," the district said. "In moments like these, we are reminded that our school communities are connected by something much bigger than district lines."
Cape said it will support Milford in the coming days.
Seaford School District pledges supplies and assistance
The Seaford School District also expressed support for Milford, acknowledging the importance of Lulu Ross Elementary School to generations of students and families.
"Our thoughts are with the Milford School District and the entire Lulu Ross community following the devastating fire at a school that has long served as a safe space for learning, growth, and connection. We are thinking of the students, staff, families, and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking event," Seaford School District said in a statement.
Seaford also announced plans to coordinate with Milford's administration to provide assistance.
"We will be working with Milford’s administration to identify ways our district can help, including the donation of supplies and materials to support the school community during this difficult time," the district said.
Delmar, Sussex Tech, Caesar Rodney, Indian River offer support
Similar to Seaford, Delmar mentioned donating materials and supplies to the school community.
"Our hearts go out to the Milford School District following the devastating fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School. We are keeping the students, staff, families, and entire Milford community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Delmar's post read.
"When one community faces a challenge, the strength of the community around them matters," the Caesar Rodney School District wrote. "Caesar Rodney School District stands with Milford School District following the recent fire. We're thinking of their students, staff, families, and entire school community as they navigate this difficult time. Milford, your neighbors are rooting for you."
Sussex Tech issued the following statement: "We were sorry to hear about the devastating fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School. Our thoughts are with the students, families, staff, and the entire Milford community as they navigate this difficult time. We will plan to support the Lulu Ross and Milford educators, and families in the coming weeks.
Indian River wrote the following: "