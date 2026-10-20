OCEAN CITY, Md. - Boardwalk Rock has announced its full lineup for the 2027 festival, with Iron Maiden, Korn and Bad Omens headlining the three-day event in Ocean City from May 14-16.
The festival will return to the Ocean City Inlet after taking a year off in 2026.
Boardwalk Rock 2027 lineup
According to the festival's lineup announcement, Korn will headline Friday, May 14, alongside Breaking Benjamin, The Prodigy, Cypress Hill, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Clutch and Sevendust.
Bad Omens will headline Saturday, May 15, with performances from Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson, Motionless in White, Bullet for My Valentine, Poppy and Tesla.
Iron Maiden will headline Sunday, May 16, alongside Alice in Chains, Judas Priest, Sleeping With Sirens, The Pretty Reckless, Down and The Warning.
Additional performers throughout the weekend include Theory of a Deadman, Filter, All Them Witches, Superheaven, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Apocalyptica and Gwar.
Festival returns after 2026 cancellation
Organizers announced Nov. 6, 2025, that Boardwalk Rock would not return in 2026.
At the time, the Town of Ocean City said that despite efforts to hold the event, a variety of challenges made it difficult to produce the experience fans had come to expect.
The town said two headliners had dropped out of the planned 2026 festival, making it difficult to finalize the lineup.
Boardwalk Rock's return to Ocean City
The festival debuted in 2025 at the Ocean City Inlet, featuring rock acts including Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Nickelback and Def Leppard.
Boardwalk Rock is one of several major music festivals held at the Ocean City Inlet and along the Boardwalk. Other events include Ocean's Calling and Country Calling.
According to the festival's announcement, presale tickets are scheduled to become available Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode at boardwalkrockfest.com.