OCEAN CITY, Md. - Fans of Boardwalk Rock will have to wait an extra year before the music returns to the beach, as organizers announced the festival will not be held in 2026.
The Town of Ocean City said that despite strong efforts, “a variety of challenges” made it difficult to produce the same high-quality experience fans have come to expect.
“Boardwalk Rock quickly became a highlight of Ocean City’s spring event calendar,” said Ocean City Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo. “While we are disappointed to take a pause in 2026, we are fully committed to working with C3 Presents to bring the festival back stronger than ever in 2027.”
Organizers of the festival say on social media that they are already looking ahead to the next edition and are focused on delivering another “incredible lineup” in 2027.
Boardwalk Rock, which debuted this year, is one of many music festivals that take place on the Ocean City boardwalk. The 2025 lineup featured Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Nickelback and Def Leppard.