OCEAN CITY, Md. - Iron Maiden has been announced as the first headliner for the 2027 Boardwalk Rock festival, which is returning to Ocean City from May 14-16 after taking a year off in 2026.
Organizers announced the headliner on social media, adding that the full lineup will be revealed next week. Fans can sign up for updates at boardwalkrockfest.com.
Festival returns after 2026 cancellation
Organizers announced Nov. 6, 2025, that Boardwalk Rock would not return in 2026.
At the time, the Town of Ocean City said that despite efforts to hold the event, a variety of challenges made it difficult to produce the experience fans had come to expect.
The town said two headliners had dropped out of the planned 2026 festival, making it difficult to finalize the lineup.
Boardwalk Rock's return to Ocean City
The festival debuted in 2025 at the Ocean City Inlet, featuring rock acts including Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Nickelback and Def Leppard.
Boardwalk Rock is one of several major music festivals held at the Ocean City Inlet and along the Boardwalk. Other events include Ocean's Calling and Country Calling, all of which will be three-days long in 2027.