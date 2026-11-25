DELMARVA - A dangerous and rapidly strengthening storm system is expected to bring widespread damaging winds, heavy rainfall and potentially historic coastal flooding to Sussex County from late Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving Day, creating hazardous conditions for holiday travelers and residents across southern Delaware.
Conditions will deteriorate Wednesday night as low pressure rapidly strengthens while moving northward from the Carolina coast toward the Mid-Atlantic. Northeast to east winds will steadily increase across Sussex County, with rain spreading into the region overnight.
The most significant impacts are expected Thursday morning through Thursday evening, when powerful winds, heavy rainfall and dangerously elevated tides could combine to produce one of the region's more serious coastal weather events.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect across Sussex County through Thursday evening, with widespread wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph expected, including inland communities.
The strongest winds are anticipated along the Atlantic beaches and Delaware Bay shoreline, where gusts could exceed 70 mph within intense rainbands. Sustained winds near the immediate coast could reach 35 to 45 mph, creating dangerous conditions for anyone outdoors.
Communities including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island face a particularly serious threat from damaging winds. However, inland locations such as Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel will also experience potentially destructive wind gusts.
Widespread tree damage and power outages are likely, with falling trees and power lines creating hazardous travel conditions across Sussex County. Residents are urged to complete storm preparations Wednesday evening and reconsider Thanksgiving Day travel plans.
Coastal flooding represents an equally serious threat, with major tidal flooding now forecast for Sussex County during Thursday morning's high tide.
Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect along the Delaware beaches and Delaware Bay as a powerful storm surge combines with elevated astronomical tides associated with Tuesday's full moon.
Confidence is very high that significant coastal flooding will occur, with water levels forecast to approach or exceed previous records in some locations.
Lewes is among the communities where record-tying or record-breaking high tides are forecast. Water levels could rise more than a foot above the threshold for major coastal flooding, potentially inundating roads, neighborhoods and other vulnerable coastal locations.
Communities around Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island face serious flooding concerns. Areas surrounding the Inland Bays could also experience extensive flooding as powerful onshore winds push water into coastal waterways and prevent normal drainage.
Many roads near the coast could become impassable around Thursday morning's high tide. Floodwaters may remain elevated through Thursday evening, with moderate flooding potentially continuing into Friday in some back-bay communities.
Heavy rainfall will add to the flooding concerns, with forecast amounts increasing significantly compared with earlier projections.
Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are now expected across much of the region, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches possible, particularly across Delmarva and coastal communities.
The heavier rainfall increases the possibility of freshwater flooding, especially in urban areas, low-lying neighborhoods, poorly drained locations and near smaller streams and creeks.
The Weather Prediction Center has identified a risk for excessive rainfall across the region, highlighting the potential for localized flash flooding as heavy rain moves through Thursday.
Rainfall is expected to become widespread Thursday morning, with the heaviest downpours continuing into the afternoon and early evening. The strongest wind gusts could coincide with intense rainbands, further increasing the potential for damage and dangerous driving conditions.
Temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the storm, making this an entirely rain event for Sussex County. Despite the late-November timing, snow and ice are not expected.
A limited risk for severe thunderstorms also exists just south of the immediate forecast area across southern Delmarva. Although organized severe thunderstorms are not currently expected in Sussex County, the possibility will be monitored as the storm moves northward.
Along the Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay, extremely dangerous marine conditions will develop as powerful winds generate large waves and hazardous seas. Boaters should remain in port throughout the storm.
By Thursday evening, the heaviest rainfall should begin tapering as the storm moves farther north, although damaging winds may continue into the evening before gradually diminishing overnight.
The combination of destructive winds, torrential rainfall and potentially record-breaking coastal flooding makes this a particularly dangerous Thanksgiving Day across Sussex County.
Residents should avoid unnecessary travel Thursday, especially near the beaches and flood-prone communities. Emergency supplies, charged electronic devices and preparations for possible extended power outages are strongly recommended.
Those living in vulnerable coastal neighborhoods should closely follow instructions from local emergency officials and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
While conditions are expected to gradually improve Thursday night, the impacts of flooding and wind damage could extend well beyond the storm's departure.