This article has been updated with the latest information from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire departments responded to a middle unit of a 6-unit row of townhouses on fire in Dewey Beach on Thanksgiving Day.
The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at 2 Dagsworthy Avenue.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, Milton Fire Department and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the property as more than a dozen firefighters worked to battle the fire. The heavy fire and smoke spread to other units, said the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause investigation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but damage was estimated at $3,000,000.
The fire marshal's office said no one was in the townhouse at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.