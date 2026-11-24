Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to 3 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor tidal flooding is expected on Wednesday morning. The most severe and impactful high tide will be with Thursday morning's high tide, where major tidal flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/08 PM 4.9 0.2 1.0 None 25/09 AM 6.6 2.0 1.2 Minor 25/09 PM 5.8 1.2 1.9 None 26/09 AM 8.7 4.1 3.3 Major 26/10 PM 6.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 27/10 AM 5.8 1.2 0.5 None &&