DELMARVA - A brief period of quiet weather will continue across Sussex County from late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday evening, but conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly Wednesday night as a powerful coastal storm approaches the Delmarva Peninsula ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
High pressure will maintain generally dry conditions Tuesday night, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies developing as moisture gradually increases ahead of the approaching storm. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s across inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, while coastal locations should remain slightly milder.
Wednesday will begin with chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover as a developing low-pressure system organizes off the Southeast coast. Most of Sussex County should remain dry during the daylight hours, although northeast winds will gradually increase as the storm strengthens and moves northward.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with cooler conditions possible along the beaches as persistent onshore winds develop.
By Wednesday evening, winds will become noticeably stronger, particularly along the Delaware coastline from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach southward through Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Rain could begin spreading into southern Delaware late Wednesday night, marking the beginning of a potentially dangerous Thanksgiving storm.
A major escalation in the storm threat has prompted a High Wind Warning for Delaware's coastal counties, replacing the previously issued High Wind Watch.
The strongest winds are expected Thursday, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely across inland Sussex County and potentially reaching 70 mph along the Atlantic beaches and Delaware Bay shoreline. Sustained winds along the immediate coast could exceed 40 mph.
These powerful winds could bring down trees and power lines, resulting in widespread damage and power outages across southern Delaware. Residents should secure outdoor objects and prepare for the possibility of prolonged interruptions to electrical service.
The storm is also expected to produce significant coastal flooding, particularly around Thursday morning's high tide.
A Coastal Flood Watch remains in effect for Delaware's Atlantic coastline and Delaware Bay communities, with widespread moderate flooding expected and major flooding possible in some locations.
The combination of powerful northeast winds, a significant storm surge and elevated astronomical tides associated with Tuesday's full moon could push water levels dangerously high along vulnerable coastal areas.
Communities including Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island could experience flooding of roads, low-lying neighborhoods and areas near the Inland Bays.
Moderate flooding could persist in some back-bay communities into Friday as strong southwest winds prevent water from draining efficiently.
Rainfall totals of 1.25 to 2.5 inches are expected across the region, with locally higher amounts approaching 3 inches possible near the coast. Although widespread freshwater flooding is not the primary concern, heavy rainfall could aggravate coastal flooding and produce localized flooding in poorly drained locations.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.
Marine conditions will become extremely dangerous as the storm approaches. A Storm Warning has replaced the previous Storm Watch for the coastal waters, highlighting the potential for exceptionally strong winds and hazardous seas.
The most significant storm impacts are expected during Thanksgiving Day, particularly from midday through the evening, when heavy rainfall and powerful winds could coincide.
While the exact severity of coastal flooding remains dependent on the timing of the storm and high tide, confidence is very high that significant tidal flooding will occur.
For residents and travelers, Wednesday represents the final opportunity to complete storm preparations before conditions become dangerous late Wednesday night and Thursday.
Residents should secure loose outdoor items, charge electronic devices, prepare for possible power outages and avoid planning travel through flood-prone coastal roads during Thursday's high tide.
Despite the approaching storm, most of the period from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening should remain relatively quiet, with increasing clouds and strengthening northeast winds providing the first signs of the potentially severe Thanksgiving weather ahead.