OCEAN CITY, Md. - Boardwalk Rock is returning to Ocean City from May 14-16, 2027, after taking a year off in 2026.
Organizers announced Nov. 6, 2025, that the rock music festival would not return in 2026. At the time, the Town of Ocean City said that despite strong efforts, “a variety of challenges” made it difficult to produce the same high-quality experience fans have come to expect. However, a Facebook post by organizers on Tuesday indicates the festival is back on, as promised, for 2027.
“While we are disappointed to take a pause in 2026, we are fully committed to working with C3 Presents to bring the festival back stronger than ever in 2027," said Ocean City Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo.
Perlozzo said two headliners had dropped out of the planned 2026 festival, making it difficult to put together the lineup in time.
The pause followed what many considered a successful debut for Boardwalk Rock in 2025. The inaugural festival brought major rock acts to the Ocean City Inlet, including Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Nickelback and Def Leppard.
Boardwalk Rock is one of several large music festivals held at the Ocean City Inlet and along the Boardwalk. Ocean’s Calling and Country Calling have also brought multi-day music lineups to the resort.
Additional details about the 2027 Boardwalk Rock lineup and ticket sales have not yet been announced.