OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police have released an information guide ahead of the 2026 Oceans Calling Festival, giving visitors details on transportation, parking, traffic and other event-related information.
The Ocean City Police Department’s 2026 Oceans Calling Information Toolkit includes updated festival information, an event timeline and frequently asked questions designed to help people plan before arriving and navigate the festival while they are in town.
The toolkit also includes information about planned road closures and traffic changes, along with transportation and parking guidance.
According to the agency, a new feature this year is a temporary “No Drone Zone” covering the festival area. Police said the restriction is intended to prevent unsafe or unlawful drone activity and help protect festivalgoers, people who live in Ocean City, businesses and the broader community.
Police are asking hotels and other overnight accommodations to display a No Drone Zone flyer at or near their check-in counters. The department said the effort is intended to alert visitors who may bring a drone with them to Ocean City.
The Oceans Calling Festival is scheduled to bring music and other events to the Ocean City area, taking place Sept. 25-27, 2026.