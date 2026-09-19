Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and extremely rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale conditions may continue into Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&