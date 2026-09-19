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Delaware State Police charged a 74-year-old Salisbury man with manslaughter after they said he shot and killed a 39-year-old Georgetown woman Friday while hunting deer in Ellendale.

This article has been updated with the name of the woman who was shot and killed.

ELLENDALE, Del. — A 74-year-old Salisbury man was charged with manslaughter after police said he shot and killed a woman Friday evening while hunting deer in Ellendale.

Delaware State Police said Walter Moorhead was hunting from a ground blind near South Old State Road when he believed he saw a deer and fired his rifle. The bullet hit 39-year-old Santos Maria Chilel Soto from Georgetown, who was walking through the field with a man and two children, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Moorhead was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of first-degree reckless endangering. He was released after posting a $43,000 cash bond.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

 

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Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

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