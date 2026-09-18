LEWES, Del. - Drivers heading south on Route 1 are dealing with traffic backups after another lane closure began Monday as part of ongoing roadwork. Delaware Department of Transportation crews are using the lane closure to safely move barriers and complete work on the road, including paving.
For drivers such as Jim Krzyzanowski, the construction has made an already difficult drive worse. Krzyzanowski said Route 1 has long had traffic problems, but the lane closure has added to the congestion.
“Well it's twice as bad now with the traffic backing up. I just came down this road and I cut over Cave Neck Road to get off of that road because it was bumper to bumper about 15, 20 minutes just to get to Cave Neck Road.”
David Rosario works in Milton and drives home on Route 1. He said drivers need to slow down and pay attention as two lanes merge into one.
“They start merging over as soon as that one of those two lanes are merging into one. At that point, you're backing up traffic on the merging lane that's trying to get over," Rosario said, "I feel like that's unsafe.”
Drivers heading south on Route 1 can expect delays for another week. DelDOT says the lane is expected to reopen Sept. 25, weather permitting.