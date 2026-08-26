This article has been updated with quotes from drivers.
LEWES, Del. - The closure of Minos Conaway Road between Route 1 and Route 9 has been extended as work continues on a roundabout.
The Delaware Department of Transportation said the road is now expected to remain closed through Monday, Oct. 5, weather permitting. The closure had previously been scheduled to end Sept. 14. Minos Conaway Road has been closed in the area since July 13 for construction of a roundabout as part of the Minos Conaway Road project.
One person CoastTV spoke with thought it was going to be done much earlier.
"I thought it was going to end next week," said Charles Seeders. "And, I don't know why the delay is there but it's like I said, it's so inconvenient for everybody in here to even move around."
For others who drive on Minos Conaway Rd regularly, that means several more weeks of adjusting their route.
"As a small business owner that's mobile, getting to Route 1 or getting to Minos Conaway Road has been extremely tough," said Cat Shepherd, owner of The Groovy Dog Groomer Services. "It takes a large chunk out of my day to get to clients in an efficient time."
DelDOT said drivers heading south on Route 1 should pass Minos Conaway Road, turn right onto Route 9 and then turn right onto Minos Conaway Road, according to DelDOT. Drivers heading east on Route 9 should pass Minos Conaway Road, continue east and use the jughandle at the Five Points intersection to access Route 1 north.
Drivers on Minos Conaway Road should use Route 9 to access Route 1. The revised completion date will depend on weather conditions.