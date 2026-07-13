LEWES, Del. - Drivers traveling between Route 1 and Route 9 near Lewes will need to plan for detours over the next two months as the Delaware Department of Transportation says they are closing Minos Conaway Road to begin construction on a new roundabout.
The closure, which began Monday, June 13, affects Minos Conaway Road between Route 1 and Route 9 and is expected to remain in place through Sept. 14, weather permitting, according to DelDOT.
The work is part of DelDOT's larger Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection Project, a multi-year effort designed to improve safety and traffic flow along one of Sussex County's busiest corridors. DelDOT says the overall project is expected to be completed in 2028.
The new roundabout at Minos Conaway Road is one of several planned improvements that also include a new service road parallel to Route 1 and additional roundabouts connecting Janice Road and New Road near the Nassau Bridge.
Nearby resident Jeanne White, who frequently uses the intersection, said she believes the temporary closure will lead to long-term safety improvements.
"It's definitely going to make it safer to get out on Route 1," White said.
She added that reducing left turns onto the highway could help lower the number of crashes in the area.
"One of the police officers told me that there's an accident on Route 1 every day, so anything that would alleviate those left-hand turns, both coming onto Minos and getting off Minos, I think is going to make a big difference," White said.
During the closure, southbound Route 1 traffic will detour by continuing to Route 9 before reconnecting with Minos Conaway Road. Drivers traveling east on Route 9 who want to head north on Route 1 will continue to the Five Points jug handle, while drivers on Minos Conaway Road will use Route 9 to access Route 1.
But not everyone is convinced the new traffic pattern will be easy to navigate.
David Sharpe, who lives in Milton, said he supports the concept of roundabouts but worries multiple new traffic circles in a relatively small area could confuse drivers.
"Certainly not against the concept of the roundabout," Sharpe said. "But that's a lot in a very, very tight space. And I do think that will certainly create some confusion with drivers."
In addition to the roundabouts, DelDOT is constructing a new traffic signal as part of the Old Orchard Road realignment near Dollar General and plans another roundabout at the Marsh Road and Wescoats Road intersection as part of ongoing improvements around the Five Points area.
DelDOT leaders say the projects are intended to improve safety, reduce congestion and create more efficient traffic flow.