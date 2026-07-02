LEWES, Del. - DelDOT announced that Minos Conaway Road between Route 1 and Route 9 will be closed from Monday, July 13, through Monday, Sept. 14 for the construction of a roundabout.
The work is part of the Minos Conaway Road Overpass Project. The plan includes three total roundabouts and additional connecting lanes designed to reduce dangerous crossings. Once complete, the project will eliminate eight crossovers along Route 1, according to DelDOT.
During the closure, drivers should follow the following detours:
- Drivers traveling south on Route 1 should pass Minos Conaway Road, turn right onto Route 9, and then turn right onto Minos Conaway Road.
- Drivers traveling east on Route 9 should continue past Minos Conaway Road, remain on Route 9, and use the jug handle at the Five Points intersection to access northbound Route 1.
- Drivers on Minos Conaway Road seeking access to Route 1 should use Route 9.
DelDOT said the closure is expected to remain in place through Sept. 14, weather permitting.