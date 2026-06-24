This article was updated with information from the Delaware Natural Resource Police.
LEWES, Del. - A truck entered the water at the Lewes boat ramp at the end of Pilottown Road on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a response from the Delaware Natural Resource Police and recovery by Coastal Towing.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the boat launch facility, according to a bystander.
According to Delaware Natural Resource Police, the incident was a boat launch mishap and the cause is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries and there was no damage to the ramp or dock.
Coastal Towing responded to remove the truck from the water.