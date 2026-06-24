Truck in Water

Coastal Towing responded to remove the truck from the water. Information about how the truck entered the water was not immediately available. (Coastal Towing)

This article was updated with information from the Delaware Natural Resource Police.

LEWES, Del. - A truck entered the water at the Lewes boat ramp at the end of Pilottown Road on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a response from the Delaware Natural Resource Police and recovery by Coastal Towing.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the boat launch facility, according to a bystander. 

According to Delaware Natural Resource Police, the incident was a boat launch mishap and the cause is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries and there was no damage to the ramp or dock.

Coastal Towing responded to remove the truck from the water.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021.

Torie started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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