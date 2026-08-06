A bright orange helicopter above the water and rescue boat on the water.

The helicopter crew arrived about 20 minutes later and located the woman in the water approximately one mile offshore. (Craig Guido Photography)

LEWES, Del. - A 71-year-old woman was rescued Thursday afternoon after drifting about a mile offshore on a flotation device near Beach Plum Island.

At about 1 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay said it received a report that the woman had been seen drifting away from the beach on a flotation device at Beach Plum Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard it said it launched a rescue boat crew from Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and contacted Sussex County for assistance. A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, which was conducting training in the area, diverted to the search.

The helicopter crew arrived about 20 minutes later and located the woman in the water approximately one mile offshore. She was brought on the helicopter and transported to Delaware Coastal Airport, said the Coast Guard.

Emergency medical services were waiting at the airport to examine the woman. The Coast Guard said there were no reported injuries.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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