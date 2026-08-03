MILLSBORO, Del.- A two-truck crash on Long Neck Road Saturday afternoon prompted a response from multiple emergency agencies and temporarily impacted traffic in the area.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said crews responded at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, to the 32843 block of Long Neck Road near Radie Kay and Ridgewood roads after receiving a report of a possible head-on crash involving two vehicles.
Responding units included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard station, Squad 80 from the Long Neck station, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and the Delaware State Fire Police.
According to the fire company, emergency crews secured the vehicles as needed, provided patient care, managed traffic and worked to secure the crash scene.
The agency said the crash appeared to involve a gray Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and a gray Toyota 4Runner.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.