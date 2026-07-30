DAGSBORO, Del. - A proposal to build hundreds of new homes on approximately 150 acres of farmland in Dagsboro is drawing mixed reactions from residents, with some expressing concerns about the loss of farmland and wildlife habitat while others see potential economic opportunities.
The proposed Sea Cliff development would include 443 residential units consisting of a mix of detached single-family homes, townhouses and multifamily housing.
According to the proposal, 330 of the homes would be detached single-family residences. The remaining 113 units would include 19 townhouses and 94 multifamily units.
For some residents, the project represents another step in the rapid growth occurring across Sussex County.
Seth Richard said he opposes the development, citing concerns about the impact on agriculture, wildlife and local infrastructure.
"They're taking farmland away from the farmers, animals' housing," Richard says. "There's a bunch of wildlife around here. Now their homes are just getting taken. It's insane to see, really."
Other residents remain undecided about the proposal.
Michele Lewis, a local contractor, says she would be disappointed to see the area's wildlife displaced and to see a potential increase in crime with newcomers, but acknowledged that new construction often creates additional business opportunities for contractors.
"They call us up and say, 'We just bought this home. They're not honoring the warranty, or the warranty ran out after a year, and they're not fixing this or that," Lewis says. "Then we have to go in there."
The proposed development still faces multiple regulatory and approval steps before construction could begin.
State land-use officials say additional information is expected to become available in the coming weeks as the proposal moves through the review process.
For now, the property remains farmland, but pending approvals, it could eventually become one of Sussex County's newest residential neighborhoods.