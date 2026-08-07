Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.