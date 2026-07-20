DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed the state's first positive measles case in more than a decade, prompting an ongoing contact tracing effort to identify anyone who may have been exposed.
According to the Division of Public Health, the confirmed case involves an unvaccinated man in Kent County. A laboratory sample tested positive on Monday. The agency said it cannot release additional information about the individual because of medical privacy laws.
Public health staff are working to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. Those identified will be contacted to confirm their measles vaccination status, receive educational information and, if needed, recommendations for treatment. The agency said additional information will be released if the investigation identifies any public exposure locations.
In February, there was a measles exposure incident in Wilmington at Nemours, not a case like this.
Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye before a rash develops several days later. According to the Division of Public Health, the virus can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes and can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person leaves the area.
The Division of Public Health is encouraging Delawareans to verify their own vaccination status and that of their children. Vaccination records can be accessed through the DelVAX Public Portal, or people can contact their primary health care provider if they cannot obtain their records online.
The agency said anyone experiencing symptoms of measles should contact their primary health care provider immediately. People with severe symptoms should seek emergency medical care but should notify the health care facility before arriving if they believe they or their child were exposed to measles.
The Division of Public Health said the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine has been used safely for more than 50 years and is 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses in people who are not severely immunocompromised.
Children should receive their first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. People who have not received both recommended doses should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Infants ages 6 to 11 months who are traveling internationally or are in an area experiencing a measles outbreak or exposure should receive an early MMR dose.
The agency said people are generally considered immune if they were born before 1957, previously had laboratory-confirmed measles, have laboratory-confirmed immunity or have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine.
Health care providers who identify possible measles cases should contact the Division of Public Health Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 302-744-4990 during business hours or the state's 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156 after hours.