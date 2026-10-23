SEAFORD, Del. - A paraprofessional at West Seaford Elementary School has been arrested on two felony counts of sexual abuse of a child by someone in a position of trust, according to the Seaford Police Department.
Police said the department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested the 20-year-old Seaford man on Friday, Oct. 23. He was presented before a Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Department of Correction on $20,000 cash bail.
The investigation is ongoing, including inquiries into possible similar incidents, police said.
The Seaford School District said the employee has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The district also said it is working with the Seaford Police Department as the investigation proceeds.
The district said state and federal laws protecting employee privacy prevent it from commenting further at this time.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 302-629-6648.