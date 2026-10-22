LEWES, Del. - A new Wawa in Lewes welcomed customers with free coffee and a T-shirt giveaway during its grand opening celebration.
The convenience store and gas station opened Thursday at 8 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The first 100 customers received free Wawa T-shirts while supplies last, and customers enjoyed free hot coffee in any size.
The new 5,600-square-foot Wawa sits on a three-acre property at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road. The store features fueling stations and convenience necessities.
The project was developed by DSM Commercial and Silicato Development. Rob Wittig, with DSM Commercial, previously described the location as exceptional and said it would help meet the growing demand for fuel in the area.
The Sussex County Council approved a conditional use request for the property in August 2024, allowing the project to move forward.
Construction on the Wawa was part of a broader wave of commercial development in Sussex County, including a Royal Farms project in Milton. Both projects previously raised concerns among locals about the rapid pace of new development in the county.
The new Wawa will add another option for gas, coffee, and food along the already booming Route 24.