DELMARVA - A Tennessee man wanted in connection with a 2021 dumpster fire in Wicomico County has been extradited to Maryland after his sailboat washed ashore in Cape Henlopen State Park.
On May 5, 2021, firefighters responded to a dumpster fire at a business in the 32200 block of Beaver Run Drive in Salisbury. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and caused approximately $5,000 in damage.
Investigators identified Michael S. Summar, 46, as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in June 2021, charging him with first-degree malicious burning, burning a trash container and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
More than five years later, Summar was arrested by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control after his sailboat, Piper, washed ashore near Cape Henlopen, said the fire marshal.
During the investigation, Delaware authorities discovered the outstanding Maryland arrest warrant. Summar was extradited to Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 15, where deputy state fire marshals served the warrant.
He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.