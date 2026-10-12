SELBYVILLE, Del. - Construction is underway on a new brewery along Route 54, but its name has some residents doing a double take.
New Selbyville brewery draws attention for its Fenwick Island name
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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Fenwick Island Brewing, a new brewpub from Southern Delaware Brewing, is taking shape in Selbyville, despite its name suggesting a location farther east in Fenwick Island.
The more than 4,000-square-foot brewery is being developed through a partnership between Southern Delaware Brewing and Carl M. Freeman Companies. The new location is expected to offer food, craft beer, and a gathering space for residents and visitors.
The brewery is expected to serve as a destination for people looking to unwind after a round of golf or gather before concerts at the newly renovated Freeman Arts Pavilion.
However, the brewery's name has sparked some conversation among locals about the area's overlapping community identities.
"We're a mile down the road, and we're Frankford, yet Selbyville's right here. So it's interesting the way they have zoned it," says Katie Young.
Another acknowledged that while some people have questioned the name, it ultimately comes down to a business decision.
"There are a few people out here like, oh, you can't name it this, but it's a business," Selbyville neighbor Janine Hample says.
Despite the confusion, some neighbors are welcoming the new addition.
Katie Young, who lives nearby, says she is excited about having a brewery close to home but worries about the potential impact on traffic and parking.
"I love the idea; it's so close to where we live. Although I will say parking and traffic is going to be a major problem," Young says.
The pavilion and nearby Bayside Resort are also located in Selbyville, despite their close association with the Fenwick Island area.
Other businesses and landmarks along Route 54 use the name "West Fenwick," including West Fenwick Boulevard near the Food Lion off Lighthouse Road. Those locations also fall within Selbyville.
For some residents, the distinction between the communities is less important than the potential for new business.
"I'm thrilled; the more business, the better," Hample says.
Hample tells CoastTV that the communities are closely connected, regardless of where municipal boundaries fall.
"I'm happy to be part of Selbyville," Hample says. "We are kind of close to Fenwick Island, so is it really that big a deal?"
While the Fenwick Island Brewery name may continue to raise questions, residents appear more focused on what the new business could bring to the area.
Once the doors open, the confusion over the name might just be settled over a cold beer.
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Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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