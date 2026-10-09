Smoke pouring out of the trailer with firemen responding

Two firefighters were injured in a garage fire on Daisy Avenue in Ocean View Friday. Both were treated and released from South Coastal Hospital. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Two firefighters were injured while battling a garage fire on Daisy Avenue in Ocean View on Friday, according to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

Around 1 p.m., Bethany Beach Fire Company units were participating in a fire prevention program with the Millville Fire Company at Lord Baltimore Elementary School when Millville units were dispatched to the reported garage fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story garage with fire on the first floor that had extended to the second floor. Crews worked to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures. Both injured firefighters were treated at South Coastal Hospital and released.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

 

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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