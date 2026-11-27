SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- DelDOT announced that both northbound and southbound Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach have reopened. Traffic is moving again over the Indian River Inlet Bridge following a day of coastal flooding.
Northbound Route 1 initially closed at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, near Fred Hudson Road. DelDOT later announced that southbound Route 1 was also closed due to flooding.
The closures occurred during a Thanksgiving storm system that brought heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to Delmarva.