This article will be updated as this is a developing story.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire departments responded to a residential structure fire in Dewey Beach on Thanksgiving Day.
The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at 2 Dagsworthy Avenue.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, Milton Fire Department and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the property as more than a dozen firefighters worked to battle the fire. Crews remain on the scene as of 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire, extent of the damage and whether anyone was injured have not yet been confirmed.