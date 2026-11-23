MILFORD, Del. - A 41-year-old Milford man has been sentenced to 35 months in federal prison for illegally possessing and trafficking firearms, including selling a handgun to an undercover officer who claimed he intended to use it to kill someone.
Joshua Henry was sentenced Nov. 6, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware.
Henry pleaded guilty in August 2025 to two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of firearms trafficking.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika also sentenced Henry to three years of supervised release and ordered the forfeiture of guns and ammunition involved in the case.
According to the DOJ, the FBI and Delaware State Police began investigating Henry in March 2025 after receiving information that he might be selling guns. Henry had a previous felony conviction that prohibited him from having guns.
On March 13, 2025, Henry sold an undercover trooper a G Force Arms GFY-1 shotgun with a magazine containing 10 slug rounds for $600. During the transaction, Henry showed the undercover trooper additional guns he had available for sale.
Later that month, Henry offered to sell two handguns equipped with switches. Switches can convert semiautomatic guns into fully automatic weapons.
In April 2025, Henry sold the undercover trooper a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, five rounds of ammunition and two magazines, said the DOJ.
During the transaction, the trooper told Henry he needed the gun to shoot someone. Federal prosecutors said Henry completed the sale despite knowing the trooper's stated intentions and offered to help arrange the killing.
Later that day, Henry called the undercover trooper to make sure he knew how to operate the handgun. Prosecutors said Henry also advised him to wear gloves and repeatedly instructed him to dispose of the weapon after the shooting.
Five days later, Henry agreed to sell the trooper another gun for $700. However, prosecutors said Henry took the money and fled without providing the gun.
"Joshua Henry was not just selling guns. He was willing to help someone get away with murder, providing not only the dangerous weapon but advice on how to wield it,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace.
The FBI Delaware Violent Crimes Task Force and DSP investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin P. Pierce and Bryan C. Williamson prosecuted the case.