LEWES, Del. - Trey Matthews, a 25-year-old Delaware native, embarked on a 90-mile journey from Sean's House in Newark to Sean's House Sussex on Savannah Road in Lewes.
Sean's House is a free mental health resource center where young people can receive support from their peers.
Matthews said his run was in support of youth mental health and in recognition of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. He said he never considered himself a runner. However, after completing a 5K in support of Attack Addiction, he discovered a new, positive outlet that helps him navigate life without turning to substances.
“I'm a very shy person, and I struggle with mental health myself. For so many people, just talking can be the hardest part of taking that first step," Matthews said.
The 90-mile journey began at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and Matthews arrived at 1307 Savannah Road in Lewes around 11 a.m. Thursday. He was escorted by police and followed closely by both of his parents.
Friends and family came out to support Matthews and watched as his efforts came to fruition.
"This is just a reminder that you always have people in your corner, whether you believe it or not. And it's, it's just awesome, man," Matthews said.
Through an online fundraiser, Matthews raised nearly $18,000 to support the SL24: UnLocke the Light Foundation's mission of supporting young people on their mental health journeys.