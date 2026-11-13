LEWES, Del. - DelDOT has announced the permanent closure of the southbound crossover at Route 1 at Old Mill Road.
The permanent closure will begin the night of Monday, Nov. 16. it affects the crossover on Route 1 at Old Mill Road in Lewes.
DelDOT said the closure comes after recent traffic pattern changes in the area were created to provide drivers with continued access to Route 1 heading north. These include a temporary southbound left turn lane on Route 1 at Old Mill Road opening on Oct. 16 and one lane under the Nassau Bridge opening on Oct. 30, giving drivers a way to return to Route 1 now heading north.
DelDOT said, because of that northbound access available, the old crossover on Route 1 at Old Mill Road will be permanently closed to drivers. This is part of the ongoing Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection project.