Road crossover with orange cones

The permanent closure will begin the night of Monday, Nov. 16.

LEWES, Del. - DelDOT has announced the permanent closure of the southbound crossover at Route 1 at Old Mill Road.

The permanent closure will begin the night of Monday, Nov. 16. it affects the crossover on Route 1 at Old Mill Road in Lewes.

DelDOT said the closure comes after recent traffic pattern changes in the area were created to provide drivers with continued access to Route 1 heading north. These include a temporary southbound left turn lane on Route 1 at Old Mill Road opening on Oct. 16 and one lane under the Nassau Bridge opening on Oct. 30, giving drivers a way to return to Route 1 now heading north.

DelDOT said, because of that northbound access available, the old crossover on Route 1 at Old Mill Road will be permanently closed to drivers. This is part of the ongoing Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection project.

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Jessica Nester joined CoastTV News as a producer in June of 2026. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in marketing. Before officially joining the team, Jessica interned with CoastTV in the summer of 2025.

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