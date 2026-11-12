MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update Thursday, Nov. 12, on its investigation into the fire that heavily damaged Lulu M. Ross Elementary School in Milford last month.
The Assistant State Fire Marshal Scott Bullock said the fire was an accident and caused by a failure in a light within a display case. The fire alarm did not go off until 17 minutes into the fire burning.
The Milford School District Superintendent Travis Moorman told press that there is no timeline on next steps for the school.
The update comes more than two weeks after a three-alarm fire broke out at the elementary school early Sunday morning, Oct. 25, causing extensive damage to the building.
The fire caused part of the school's roof to collapse and prompted the Milford School District to cancel classes for Lulu M. Ross students for the following week. The fire also affected neighboring Mispillion Elementary School, where damage to infrastructure disrupted internet and phone service, forcing the school to close Oct. 26.
Nearly 600 students were displaced from Lulu M. Ross Elementary School as the district worked to develop a plan for continuing instruction.
On Oct. 28, Milford School District Superintendent Travis Moorman announced plans to relocate students to Milford Middle School, with sixth grade students moving from the middle school to Milford Central Academy to make room. The district also arranged for staff to relocate classroom materials and supplies as it prepared to resume in-person instruction.
The fire prompted a response from schools, organizations and community members across Delaware, with efforts to collect donations and provide supplies for affected students and teachers.
The City of Milford also approved a resolution waiving certain permit fees and requirements to assist with rebuilding the damaged elementary school.
There is no estimated cost of damage at this time.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Carlisle Fire Company is hosting a community event with activities in support of the elementary school.