MILFORD, Del. - Nearly 600 students at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School will return to classes Monday, according to an announcement from the Milford School District during a news conference led by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer.
While students are expected to resume in-person learning, district officials have identified a location for the students to go. Superintendent Travis Moorman confirmed that all students will be in one location, however, not at the Lulu M. Ross Elementary School building.
"Our plan will start with the relocation of our 6th grade students from Milford Middle School to the Milford Central Academy which will leave space at MMS for all 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade students displaced from Ross. We have notified the staff members at all three schools who are affected by this plan and will continue to share the details regarding the time and effort it will take for them to relocate their materials and supplies. We will also continue to work on how this change will impact transportation, instructional schedules, start/end times, and other student services which we will provide ongoing daily communication with this information as it becomes finalized. Our goal remains to be prepared for these changes to take place on Monday, November 2, 2026. We know that this turnaround is short and places pressure on our staff who will be required to relocate their classrooms." Moorman says in part in a statement released Tuesday night.
Moorman says they're working on creating an FAQ document that will be shared through a parent portal online, which will be updated with messages from the Milford School District. The site will also include points of contact for fundraising, according to Moorman.
"While the community support is greatly appreciated, we ask everyone to pause fundraising and donation efforts until we are able to generate a list of supplies and resources our schools will need and provide guidance on who to contact for further information regarding donations to the district." says Moorman.
The announcement comes as questions remain about the future of the elementary school building. Moorman did not share whether the building would be demolished and rebuilt or repaired, and says damage analysis is something that's still underway.
Despite those uncertainties, district leaders say their priority is getting students back into classrooms.
"It's very exciting, you know we're in the kid business. Right? And so most certainly we want our kids here. We want our kids learning," Moorman says in the statement.
Funding for the building's future also remains uncertain. Moorman explained that school construction and repairs are generally supported through a combination of local and state funding.
"The funds generally come through a combination of local and state funds," Moorman said. "We have general funds that we collect through revenue through taxes in the district."
Moorman says the district hopes state assistance will reduce or eliminate the need to use local funding.
"We're hoping that with the governor's support and the Department of Education that local funding may not have to be used in this sense, but we just don't know right now," Moorman says.
At the conference, Meyer stated his sympathy for students, families, and district officials, pledging the state's support for the district and its students as officials work toward a long-term solution.
"We will spare no cost, we will do everything to make sure we support the students and the community," Meyer says.
The city of Milford is also taking steps to assist with the rebuilding process. Milford City Council unanimously voted Monday night to waive all permit fees associated with rebuilding the school.
For students like brothers Ethan and Bentley Mackay, the uncertainty surrounding the building is less important than the opportunity to return to school and reconnect with classmates.
The brothers are among the nearly 600 students preparing to return to classes, regardless of where they are held.
"I'm gonna be happy that I would see my friends again and so I can play around with them," one of the brothers says.
While the future of Lulu M. Ross Elementary School remains uncertain, students are now preparing to return to learning Monday.