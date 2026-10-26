MILLSOBORO, Del. - Millsboro's historic Millstone Theatre has been bought by PCA Productions.
The Millstone Theatre is set to reopen under PCA Productions, the organization behind the revitalization of the Milton Theatre. The building is located at 214 Main Street in downtown Millsboro.
“We are going to work tirelessly to restore the venue and open these doors as quickly as possible. Beyond the physical restoration, our real passion is building a home for the arts that serves the entire region," said Fred Munzert, Director of Milton Theatre and PCA Productions. "The ultimate vision is to deliver a vibrant, diverse lineup of live entertainment where there is truly something for everyone.”
PCA Productions said the venue will benefit from the leadership of the PCA team, but will operate as a separate entity. Local leaders see the revival of the theatre as the marquee project for the town's broader downtown redevelopment initiative.
“We have restaurants and retail in town, but we’ve needed a true anchor. A theatre like this is the piece that drives everything else," said Millsboro Mayor Bob McKee. "Seeing the success of the Milton Theatre and its immense economic impact, I saw the potential here immediately. This is the exact venue that is going to propel downtown redevelopment."
PCA Productions said it's starting several months of extensive physical restoration to get the venue ready for the public. Locals and businesses can see the restoration effort on the theatre's website. The current target opening date is summer 2027.