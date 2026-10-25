MILFORD, Del. — A three-alarm fire caused significant damage to Lulu M. Ross Elementary School in Milford early Sunday morning, prompting the school district to cancel classes for the upcoming week.
The Milford School District announced Sunday that classes at Lulu Ross Elementary School will be canceled from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 as authorities assess the damage and develop long-term plans. There will be no in-person or remote instruction for students during that time.
All other schools in the Milford School District will operate on their regular schedules.
"Our District crisis team will be meeting regularly throughout the week and I will provide ongoing updates as decisions are made," Milford School District Superintendent Travis Moorman said in a statement. "I also ask our community to remain patient and provide our staff the time to process this challenge and plan accordingly. If any current or former students of Ross Elementary need any support with the emotional stress such an event can create, please do not hesitate to reach out to any of our school counselors, mental health professionals or administrators and we can help provide the necessary trauma informed response."
Fire under investigation, no signs of criminal activity
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the Carlisle Fire Company was alerted to an automatic fire alarm at the school shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. When firefighters arrived, the fire marshal says they found flames coming from the roof of the school. Crews initially attempted to fight the fire from inside the building but were forced to evacuate as conditions deteriorated.
The fire grew to three alarms, bringing additional emergency crews to the scene.
According to the school district, several areas along the north end of the school's Kent Hallway were on fire, and the flames eventually spread into the school's lobby and front office areas. The library sustained significant damage, while classrooms in both the Kent and New Castle hallways were also heavily damaged.
Deputy state fire marshals determined that the fire originated in the Kent wing of the school. The cause remains under investigation, but investigators said they have found no evidence of criminal activity at this time.
No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the building when the fire started, according to the superintendent.
The superintendent thanked the Milford community and people across Delaware for offering support as the district begins developing its response.
"We know there will be a lot of questions, and we will work diligently to have those answers for everyone, especially those impacted from this tragic event," an earlier statement on the Milford School District Facebook page read. "I ask our community to keep our students, parents, and employees of Lulu Ross in your thoughts and prayers as there will be difficult times ahead as we come to the realization of how significant this truly is."