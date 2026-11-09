LEWES, Del. - Construction has begun on the Northstar development, a 433-acre project that will eventually include 850 homes and nearly 100,000 square feet of commercial space.
The development is planned along Route 9 and Beaver Dam Road, with most of the homes located between the two roads and some planned east of Beaver Dam Road.
On Oct. 7, 2025, Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to approve a zoning change allowing commercial development within the project. The decision cleared the way for developers to add retail space to a plan that already included single-family homes and apartments.
Nearly 100,000 square feet of commercial space is planned along the east side of Route 9.
The Northstar property sits across from The Vineyards, an existing mixed-use community that includes commercial businesses. The zoning change allows commercial development on both sides of Route 9.
Sussex County Council previously approved the affordable housing portion of the Northstar project in May 2025.
Once fully developed, Northstar is expected to include a combination of residential and commercial uses across the 433-acre property.