OCEAN CITY, Md. - For the first time in 20 years, Ocean City will have a new mayor after Matt James defeated longtime incumbent Rick Meehan in Tuesday's municipal election.
James, who has served as Ocean City Council president for the past six years, received 1,438 votes, or 55.9% of the total, defeating Meehan by 302 votes.
Meehan had served as mayor since 2006 and held a seat on the Town Council dating back to the 1980s.
James says his experience as council president helped prepare him for the position, along with the time he spent connecting with voters throughout his campaign.
"I think I worked hard for it. I think people appreciate the fact that I showed up and knocked on their door and I asked for their support," James says.
Throughout his campaign, James focused on budgeting, public safety and opposition to offshore wind development.
This year's mayoral race also saw an increase in voter turnout compared to 2024.
In the 2024 election, 2,456 votes were cast in the mayoral contest between Meehan and challenger Peter Buas. Meehan won that race by 192 votes.
This year, 2,574 votes were cast, and James defeated Meehan by 302 votes, capturing nearly 56% of the vote.
James' victory also comes days after a political mailer circulated questioning his participation in an aerial storm damage assessment following September's nor'easter.
The mailer, sent Saturday by Truth for Maryland, alleged that James' use of a Maryland State Police helicopter to survey storm damage alongside two town officials was an unethical political photo opportunity.
James and town officials disputed those allegations in separate statements.
Some in Ocean City expressed surprise at the election results. While acknowledging Meehan's decades of service, others welcomed the possibility of new leadership.
"It seemed like people were voting for change. I noticed that also younger voters below 40, tend to vote for younger candidates," Charles Curran says.
As he prepares to take office, James said maintaining communication and relationships within the community will be a priority.
"I know a lot of the people we have relationships with and I look forward to continuing those," James says.
James, and the Town of Ocean City say the newly elected Town Council members will be sworn in Thursday, Nov. 5, during an organizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Ocean City Council chambers.