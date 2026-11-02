OCEAN CITY, Md. - After more than a decade of serving alongside each other on the Ocean City Council, Council President Matt James and Mayor Rick Meehan are facing off in a contentious mayoral race, with a political mailer sparking controversy just days before the Nov. 3 election.
The mailer, distributed Saturday, questioned James' use of a Maryland State Police helicopter during a damage assessment following September's nor'easter.
The allegations prompted a response from Ocean City officials Sunday, who issued statements addressing the circumstances surrounding the helicopter flight.
Town Manager Terry McGean said the flight was part of the town's efforts to assess storm damage and that no political activity occurred during the assessment.
James criticized the mailer, calling it a last-minute political attack intended to influence voters ahead of Election Day.
"I was surprised to get a mailer on that topic, I guess I'm not surprised that the mayor stooped this low. That's low even for him," James says.
While James says he does not believe Meehan personally sent the mailer, he questioned its timing and suggested the mayor's campaign was connected to it.
Meehan denied any involvement in the mailer, which identified Truth for Maryland as the organization responsible for distributing it.
"No I did not. The mailer says it was sent out by Truth for Maryland. I've never spoken to anybody with Truth for Maryland. I've never approved anything that Truth for Maryland send out, because I haven't spoken to them. I've never paid for anything, funded anything. No I did not sent it out," Meehan says.
The town also addressed allegations raised in the mailer concerning potential ethics violations and the use of taxpayer funds.
"At no time before, during, or after the assessment was any political campaign activity discussed or conducted in connection with the Town's assessment," McGean says in the statement.
Town officials shared that they typically do not get involved in political disputes but felt it was necessary to respond to claims they characterized as misinformation about town operations.
James also questioned the accuracy of the mailer's references to state law.
"The language they quoted is nowhere to be found in the state code. So, sounds dirty to me, looks dirty to me. I think people can come to their own conclusions about where it came from," James says.
Meehan, meanwhile, maintained that he had no connection to the organization behind the mailer.
"I don't think anybody's asked for an investigation as far as that's concerned. You know, this was something that was done outside," Meehan says.
The controversy comes as the two longtime colleagues compete for Ocean City's top elected position.
Ocean City voters will choose between James and Meehan in the mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.