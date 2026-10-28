This article will be updated to include comments from ministry leaders.
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - An old house behind Bethany Christian Church will soon serve as an emergency overnight shelter for homeless men this winter, offering a place to stay during the coldest months of the year.
The shelter is scheduled to operate from Dec. 1 through March 15, with 12 spots available for men in need of temporary housing.
While some community members support the effort to help those experiencing homelessness, others have raised concerns about the potential impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
Bruce Sarafa, who grew up in Bethany Beach, says it is difficult to know what issues could arise until the shelter opens.
"There's not very many homeless people here. Would that create an influx of homeless people?" Sarafa says.
Sarafa acknowledges the benefits of providing those in need with shelter, but also expressed concerns about potential theft in the area.
"Bikes already get stolen here in Bethany. Quite frankly. So, who knows, somebody down the street might get upset because they might be scared to leave their bike out or one of their valuables," Sarafa says.
Others believe the shelter is an important resource, especially during harsh winter weather.
Peggy Koster said last winter's storms in Sussex County highlighted the importance of providing safe places for people experiencing homelessness.
"If we don't have places like that for people like that, they're going to be looking for places. They're going to be breaking into vacant houses, especially down around the beach, I would think where a lot of the places are just summer homes. So, it's important that we provide for them," Koster says.
As the December opening approaches, the planned shelter continues to generate discussion about balancing the need for emergency housing with concerns from the surrounding community.