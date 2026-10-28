LONG NECK, Del. - A 72-year-old Millsboro woman died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Friday night on Long Neck Road, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 2026, on Long Neck Road south of Pot Nets Road.
A Jeep Compass was driving when a Hyundai Tucson was driving the opposite way without its headlights on. The Jeep's driver attempted to avoid the Hyundai, but the cars collided head-on, according to investigators.
The Hyundai's driver, identified as Deborah Pettyjohn, of Millsboro, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. She died from those injuries Oct. 25, police said.
The Jeep's driver, a 53-year-old Millsboro man, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Long Neck Road was closed for an extended period while investigators examined the scene and cleared the roadway.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.