SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Republican Carlie Carey has won the general election for Delaware House District 38 with 55 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Maureen Madden. Carey won with 9,801 votes, while Madden received 8,064 votes.
Carey, a Sussex County native and small business owner, is a graduate of Indian River High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Carey and her husband previously owned a farm-to-table restaurant in Fenwick Island, which they sold in 2022. She now owns a ceramics studio and helps operate the family's 16-acre farm. Carey and her husband have three children.
District 38 encompasses Millville, Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Fenwick Island.
Throughout her campaign, Carey has focused on supporting small businesses, protecting the environment and promoting affordable, reliable energy. Her campaign priorities include strengthening the local economy, supporting environmental conservation and addressing energy costs for Delaware residents.