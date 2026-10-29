MILFORD, Del.- Drivers traveling along Route 1 near Milford should prepare for changes to several crossovers as the Delaware Department of Transportation plans overnight work Nov. 8-10, weather permitting.
DelDOT says the work will close select crossovers, remove turn lanes, and restrict access at several locations along the highway. New traffic signs will also be installed to guide drivers through the updated traffic patterns.
The changes will affect six crossover locations in the Milford area:
- Portable Buildings Inc.: The southbound turn lane approaching the crossover will be removed. Only northbound Route 1 traffic will be allowed to use the crossover to access the business. A stop sign will replace the existing yield sign.
- North of Delmarva RV Center: The crossover will be closed, and its turn lanes will be removed.
- Delmarva RV Center: New signs will restrict eastbound and westbound turning movements. Stop signs will replace the existing yield signs.
- About 1,200 feet north of Old Cemetery Road: The crossover will be closed, and its turn lanes will be removed.
- Connelly Road: The southbound turn lane approaching the crossover will be removed. Only northbound Route 1 traffic will be allowed to use the crossover to access Connelly Road. A stop sign will replace the existing yield sign.
- Wayne D. Avenue: The northbound turn lane approaching the crossover will be removed. Only southbound Route 1 traffic will be allowed to use the crossover to access Wayne D. Avenue. A stop sign will replace the existing yield sign.
DelDOT reminds drivers to use caution while traveling through the affected areas, watch for updated signs and obey all posted traffic controls.
The agency says drivers should account for the overnight work when planning trips through the Milford area and remain alert for changes to turning access along Route 1.