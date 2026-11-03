WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Democrat Ernest Davis has won the general election for Wicomico County executive, defeating incumbent Republican Julie Giordano. Davis won with 14,757votes, while Giordano received 14,125 votes.
Davis, a lifelong Wicomico County resident, is a former Maryland State Police officer, small-business owner and longtime county council member.
He attended James M. Bennett High School, Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University.
Davis served 20 years with the Maryland State Police before founding two local businesses, Mid-Atlantic Power Wash and M.A.T. Delivery Inc.
He was first elected to the Wicomico County Council in 2014 and reelected in 2018. During his time on the council, Davis served as vice president and held positions on the Wicomico County School Building Commission and Local Management Board.
His involvement in county government has included supporting school construction projects, recreational improvements and expansion plans for the Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport.
Throughout his campaign, Davis has focused on economic development, public safety and education. His priorities include creating jobs, investing in schools and first responders, expanding broadband access and improving water and sewer infrastructure.
Davis has also identified improvements to the Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport as a priority. He has opposed the sale of the Wicomico Nursing Home and expansion of the Route 50 landfill.
Davis has been married for 33 years and has four children.