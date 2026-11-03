SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Republican John Atkins has won the general election for Delaware House District 41 with 53% of the vote, defeating his Democratic opponent Ryan Stuckey. Atkins won with 6,170 votes, while his opponent received 5,439 votes.
This district covers parts of Sussex County, including Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, and Gumboro.
Atkins, a Millsboro native, is returning to the Delaware House of Representatives after previously serving in the General Assembly.
Atkins resigned from the House in 2007 amid controversy. He later switched to the Democratic Party, ran for office again and was elected to represent House District 41.
His political career has included allegations involving assault, breach of release, offensive touching, criminal mischief and driving under the influence.
Atkins is seeking to return to the legislature as a Republican.