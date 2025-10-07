LEWES, Del.- Sussex County Council narrowly approved a zoning change Tuesday that will allow commercial development at the Northstar development project planned on Route 9.
A 3-2 vote clears the way for developers to add retail space to a plan that already includes houses and apartments. Supporters of the change said the growing residential area will need nearby stores so residents can shop without traveling to Route 1.
Councilmember Doug Hudson, who voted in favor, said the decision aligns with recent county planning goals.
“We just went through about eight months of the work group’s findings, which highlighted the need for mixed-use planned residential communities — the concept of master planned communities,” Hudson said. “In an effort to allow people to live where they work, work where they live, and to take traffic off of Route 1 and keep it on Route 9, I’m going to vote yes for the reasons stated by planning and zoning and the testimony heard at the hearing.”
Council members Jane Gruenebaum and John L. Rieley voted against the change, expressing concerns about traffic and the pace of development in the county.
“I acknowledge the points made by my colleagues, and they’re valid,” Riley said. “But I think it’s important that we send a message that we’re tapping the brakes a little bit.”
The Northstar property sits across from The Vineyards, an existing mixed-use community with commercial businesses already in place. The change means commercial development could now appear on both sides of Route 9.
Reactions from residents were mixed.
“There certainly is a lot of commercial in the area,” said Vernon Hustead of Lewes. “But many of us have talked about how nice it would be if there were some smaller shops, like a coffee shop or breakfast spot we could walk to.”
Others expressed concerns about growth straining local resources.
“The hospitals and schools are already overwhelmed,” said Carlos Russell of Lewes. “Too many people for not enough space.”
Another resident, Jason Callahan, supported the plan, saying, “Absolutely, I think mixed-use developments are the way to go.”
The entire Northstar project covers about 433 acres, with roughly 13 acres designated for commercial use. Developers have not yet announced what specific businesses could be built.